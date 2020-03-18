Bonds News
Austrian draft budget sees deficit that is likely to expand

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - Austria outlined a draft budget for 2020 on Wednesday that forecast a deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic and said the size of the shortfall was not clear due to the developing crisis.

The conservative-led government that took office in January with the help of the left-wing Greens had pledged to balance the books but conceded over the weekend that that would not be possible. It pledged to make 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion)immediately available to help deal with the economic fallout.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
