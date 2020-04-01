Austria planning debt moratorium for consumers this week

VIENNA, April 1 (Reuters) - Austria is planning to introduce a debt moratorium for consumers this week, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Wednesday, widening measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

“What I can tell you for certain is that we will have a set moratorium this week,” Bluemel told a news conference, adding that the government had been in discussions with banks and it was not yet clear whether the freeze would be voluntary or statutory. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)