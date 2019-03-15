Bonds News
Austria to introduce digital tax after failure of EU-wide plan

VIENNA, March 15 (Reuters) - Austria will press ahead with a planned tax on Internet giants after plans for an EU-wide levy fell through this week, Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger said on Friday.

Austria said in January that it would tax firms like Google , Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba 3 percent of their advertising revenue from within Austria.

It said at the time that it would hold off on implementing that plan until a European Union finance ministers’ meeting this week in case a deal was reached on an EU-wide digital tax, but ministers abandoned the idea when they met on Monday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

