UPDATE 1-Austria increases size of planned digital tax to 5 pct of ad revenue

VIENNA, April 3 (Reuters) - Austria has increased the size of its planned tax targeting tech companies to 5 percent of their advertising revenue in the country from 3 percent previously, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The planned levy is part of a package of measures targeting large tech companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook, which Austria’s right-wing government argues do not pay their fair share in taxes. Austria expects the package to raise more than 200 million euros ($224 million) a year.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that its plan, which must still be submitted to parliament, included a 5 percent tax on online advertising for companies with annual worldwide revenue of at least 750 million euros ($842 million), of which at least 25 million euros in Austria. The planned measures also include lowering the threshold for value-added tax to apply to packages entering the country from outside the European Union by post, as previously announced, to zero from 22 euros currently. The ministry said that was subject to fraud, particularly regarding packages from China.

The measures, which are expected to take effect from 2020, also include creating a legal duty for accommodation platforms aimed at tourists, like Airbnb, to declare all bookings and revenue from individual hosts to the authorities.

In the event of a host failing to pay tax on their revenue from bookings, the online platform would be liable, the ministry said.