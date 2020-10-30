Austrian economy grows by 11.1% in rebound from pandemic slump - Wifo

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Austrian economy rebounded by 11.1% in the third quarter, think tank Wifo said on Friday, citing a rise in consumer demand and a recovery in the service sector, as coronavirus-related restrictions were eased.

The rebound could not fully offset the decline caused by the pandemic, Wifo, which compiles data for the government, added.

When compared to the prior-year period, third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 5.3%. (Reporting by Elizaveta Gladun in Gdansk; editing by Thomas Seythal)