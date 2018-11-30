Bonds News
Austria's Q3 economic growth eases to 0.4 pct - Wifo

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Austria’s economic growth slowed to 0.4 percent in the third quarter, down from 0.6 percent in the second quarter, think tank Wifo said on Friday, revising down a 0.5 percent flash estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) expansion.

Wifo, which compiles GDP data for the Vienna government, said growth still remained solid - with momentum from domestic consumption and investment as well as demand from abroad.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Tassilo Hummel

