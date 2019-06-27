Austria's Wifo institute cuts 2020 growth forecast to 1.5%

VIENNA, June 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s two main economic think-tanks on Thursday confirmed their 2019 growth forecasts but one of them - Wifo - cut its 2020 estimate to 1.5%, pointing to a downturn in the industrial sector and exports declining as the global economy slows.

Wifo, which compiles economic data for the government, said Austria was experiencing a period of moderate growth and firms were feeling less optimistic about the future. In March it had forecast the economy would expand by around 1.8% next year.

Wifo confirmed its prediction that Austrian economic output would increase by 1.7% this year. The IHS think-tank, which generally takes a more conservative approach, upheld its forecast that it would rise by 1.5% in 2019.

IHS said it continued to believe the economy would grow by 1.6% next year but warned that a possible further escalation of global trade conflicts, and a disorderly Brexit posed downside risks for the economy. (Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)