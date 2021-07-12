Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Austrian central bank raises inflation forecast for this year to 2.2%

VIENNA, July 12 (Reuters) - Austria’s central bank on Monday raised its forecast for Austrian inflation this year, according to the harmonised index of consumer prices, to 2.2% from 2% due to what it called “the surprisingly strong increase in energy prices”.

The rise, reflected in monthly inflation data earlier this year, has mainly been so large because of a sharp fall in crude oil prices during the first coronavirus lockdown last year, the Austrian National Bank said in a statement, adding that inflation should ease to 2.0% and then 1.8% in 2022 and 2023. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

