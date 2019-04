BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Austria’s consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, will fall to 1.8 percent this year, the Austrian National Bank (ONB) said on Friday.

The ONB sees inflation at 1.9 percent in 2020 and at 1.8 percent in 2021, it added.

In January, ONB had forecast 2.1 percent for 2019, 2.0 percent for 2020 and 1.9 for 2021 (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Tassilo Hummel)