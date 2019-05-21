Bonds News
May 21, 2019

Austrian national bank cuts Q2 growth forecast to 0.3 pct

BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Austria’s national bank on Tuesday lowered its second-quarter growth forecast for the country by 0.1 percentage points to a quarterly rate of 0.3% in real terms.

The national bank pointed to uncertainty stemming from the trade dispute between the United States and China, the British parliament’s difficulties in finding a solution on Brexit and an unclear economic policy direction in important European Union member states.

It expects Austria’s economy to gain momentum in the third quarter, forecasting 0.4% growth on the quarter in real terms as the global economy picks up. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)

