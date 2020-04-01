Austrian joblessness hits record despite government bid to avoid layoffs

* Unemployed jump 66% to highest since records began in 1946

VIENNA, April 1 (Reuters) - The number of registered unemployed in Austria leapt 66% to a post-World War Two high in March as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out jobs in sectors from tourism to retail, despite a government push to prevent layoffs, official data showed.

The unemployment rate rose 4.8 points from a year earlier to 12.2% by a national measure. The number of people registered as jobless jumped 65.7% to 504,345, the highest since the data set began in 1946, employment agency AMS said on Wednesday.

Austria has effectively been on lockdown for more than two weeks, with restaurants, bars, theatres, schools, non-essential shops and other gathering places closed. The public have been told to stay at home and work there if possible.

“It is the biggest meteorite to crash into economic life since 1946,” Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler of the Greens told a news conference, referring to the pandemic.

In a bid to keep the economy afloat and prevent layoffs, the national government of conservatives and Greens has announced an aid package of up to 38 billion euros ($41.5 billion), roughly 9.5% of last year’s economic output.

That includes a programme enabling employers to keep staff on their payrolls while only paying for hours actually worked, which conservative Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel called the most generous such programme of any country in the world. Wednesday’s data suggested many firms were unconvinced.

The minister for labour and social affairs, Christine Aschbacher, said, however, that 250,000 jobs had been registered for the programme - more than the roughly 200,000 people who registered as unemployed last month, and funding for it had been increased from 400 million euros ($437 million) to 1 billion.

“The forecasts from the AMS are that joblessness will continue to increase and at the same time we are doing everything and fighting together for every single job,” she told the news conference. Companies can switch already-eliminated jobs into the government programme retroactively, she added.

Ski resorts such as Ischgl and St Anton am Arlberg have emerged as hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic, with the virus finding a breeding ground in crowded apres-ski bars. Those resorts and others were quarantined and local governments ordered an early end to the ski season.

Aschbacher’s ministry said the tourism sector had seen the biggest rise in joblessness, adding: “In many other sectors there are deep cutbacks, such as in retail or transport.” ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by Larry King, William Maclean)