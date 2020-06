VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Austrian unemployment has continued to ease from a peak in mid-April and stood at 11.5% by a national definition at the end of May, Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher said on Tuesday.

The number of job-seekers stood at 517,221, down from 523,346 a week earlier, she told a news conference. That comprised 473,300 registered unemployed and 43,921 people in training, she said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)