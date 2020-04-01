Austrian unemployment leaps despite government bid to avoid layoffs

VIENNA, April 1 (Reuters) - The number of registered unemployed in Austria leapt 66% in March as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out jobs in branches including tourism and retail, despite a government push to prevent layoffs, official data showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate for March rose 4.8 points from a year earlier to 12.2% by a national measure. The number of people registered as jobless jumped 65.7% to 504,345, national employment agency AMS said in a statement.

Austria has effectively been on lockdown for more than two weeks, with restaurants, bars, theatres, schools, non-essential shops and other gathering places closed. The public have been told to stay at home and work from there if possible.

“The influx into joblessness came primarily from the tourism sector, where the (winter) season was effectively ended by the closure of businesses in mid-March,” the labour ministry said in a statement.

Popular ski resorts such as Ischgl and St Anton am Arlberg have emerged as hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic, with the virus finding a breeding ground in crowded apres-ski bars. Those resorts and others were quarantined and local governments ordered an early end to the ski season.

In a bid to keep the economy afloat and prevent as many layoffs as possible, the national government of conservatives and Greens has announced an aid package of up to 38 billion euros, roughly 9.5% of last year’s economic output.

That includes a programme enabling employers to keep staff on their payrolls while only paying for hours actually worked, which the government argued was a more attractive option for all concerned. Wednesday’s data suggested many firms were not convinced.

“In many other sectors there are deep cutbacks, such as in retail or transport,” the ministry said.

The number of registered unemployed rose 167% in hospitality, 104% in construction and 94% in transport and storage, AMS data showed. In the western province of Tyrol, home to many ski resorts, including Ischgl and St Anton, the number rose 199%, nearly trebling. In Vienna, it rose 39%.

Tyrol is also the province hardest hit by coronavirus and where the first cases were confirmed. Of Austria’s more than 10,000 cases, 2,361 have been in the Alpine province. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Larry King)