UPDATE 1-Austrian unemployment eases as lockdown loosens

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Austrian unemployment has continued to ease from a peak in mid-April as the step-by-step loosening of its coronavirus lockdown has helped people back to work, Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher said on Tuesday.

Austria imposed a lockdown early in the outbreak of the virus, in mid-March, which helped flatten the curve of infections but also drove unemployment to its highest level since the data series began in 1946, rising above 12% by a national measure.

The conservative-led government began loosening the lockdown a month later - shops, bars, restaurants, schools and hotels have all since reopened.

“The (lockdown) loosenings are becoming noticeable step by step,” Aschbacher said, adding that the unemployment rate was 11.5% at the end of May.

The number of job-seekers stood at 517,221, down from 523,346 a week earlier, she told a news conference. That comprised 473,300 registered unemployed and 43,921 people in training.

