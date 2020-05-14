Austrian economic output recovers after as lockdown eases - ONB

May 14 (Reuters) - Austria’s economy has seen a gradual rebound after a low point at the end of March as the country opens up, but it remains to be seen whether the recovery is permanent or just a temporary catch-up effect, Austria’s central bank ONB said on Thursday.

“There has been a noticeable recovery, which has increased significantly in the first week of May - probably partly due to catch-up effects in private consumption,” ONB said in a statement.

It added that the country’s economic output fell by 11% in the week beginning May 4 compared to the prior year’s period. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa in Berlin; editing by Thomas Seythal)