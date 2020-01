BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Austrian National Bank on Tuesday said it expected consumer prices harmonised with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP) to rise by 1.6% in 2022 and confirmed it saw this inflation rate at 1.4% in 2020 and 1.5% in 2021.

The European Central Bank targets inflation of close to but below 2% for the euro zone as a whole.