BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Inflation in Austria will fall to 0.8 percent this year hurt by a steep drop in the oil price and falling demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Austrian National Bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank expects the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) to creep back up to 0.9 percent in 2021, and rise to 1.5 percent in 2022. (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa)