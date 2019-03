BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - The Austrian National Bank said on Thursday that its operating profit stood at 283 million euros ($318.49 million) in 2018, 3 million euros short of the previous year’s result.

Of the total share of the 240 million euros allocated to Austria, the central government’s 90 percent share of the profit amounted to 184 million euros, the central bank said.

($1 = 0.8886 euros)