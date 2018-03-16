CORRECTED-Niki Lauda plans to make money from repurchased airline next year

(Corrects investment to 50 million euros, not 150 million euros, in paragraph 2)

VIENNA, March 16 (Reuters) - Niki Lauda expects to make a small loss this summer with the former Niki airline he repurchased from insolvent Air Berlin earlier this year, and to start being profitable in the financial year beginning March 2019, he said on Friday.

After investing 50 million euros ($62 million) to buy Niki and spending more to relaunch operations from this month under the name Laudamotion, the former motor racing champion said: “You cannot expect to make money in the first year.”

“But if you make it right, you should start earning money from the second year on,” Lauda told a news conference.

He said he planned to cooperate closely with Lufthansa’s low cost unit Eurowings, but regulatory requirements were still discussed. He hopes for a solution within 10 days.