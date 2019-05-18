Austrian president says snap election needed, details open

VIENNA, May 18 (Reuters) - Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen on Saturday said a snap election was necessary after the leader of the far-right Freedom Party stepped down as vice chancellor.

Van der Bellen said in a statement to the media that he had discussed the snap election with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who called an end to his coalition with the far right on Saturday and recommended a new vote. The two would discuss next steps on Sunday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Peter Graff)