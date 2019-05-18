Austrian Social Democrats' leader says won't oppose snap election

VIENNA, May 18 (Reuters) - The leader of Austria’s opposition Social Democrats, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, will not oppose a snap election if a bill proposing one is put to parliament, she told national broadcaster ORF on Saturday.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Saturday proposed a snap election and President Alexander Van der Bellen expressed support for the idea. Van der Bellen can dissolve parliament but elections are usually called by legislation passed by lawmakers. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)