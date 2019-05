VIENNA, May 21 (Reuters) - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has dismissed members of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) from government except for the foreign minister, he said on Tuesday.

He said he would review individually the experts proposed to fill the vacancies, which arose when the coalition of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives and the FPO collapsed. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Writing by Michael Shields Editing by Michelle Martin)