VIENNA, May 18 (Reuters) - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who has the power to appoint ministers and dissolve the government, will issue a statement at 8:35 p.m. (1835 GMT) after Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache quit on Saturday, news agency APA reported.

Kurz, who has yet to comment on Strache’s decision, is due to speak at 7:45 p.m. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)