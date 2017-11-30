FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian finance minister says won't serve in new government
November 30, 2017

Austrian finance minister says won't serve in new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Thursday he had decided not to serve in the next coalition government now being assembled by the leader of their conservative party, Sebastian Kurz.

Schelling had repeatedly said he hoped to retain the finance portfolio and even suggested other countries wanted him to become the next head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

“The reasons for my decision are many, but I would like to maintain my business-like style and therefore not comment further on my decision,” Schelling, 63, said in a statement, adding he would stay on until a new government had been formed. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Gareth Jones)

