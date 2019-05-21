Bonds News
Austrian president to address the nation at 1745 GMT

VIENNA, May 21 (Reuters) - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will address the nation on Tuesday night, his office said, an extraordinary step at a time when it is unclear who will govern the country in the months leading up to early elections.

The president’s move comes after all far-right Freedom Party ministers quit the coalition government and opposition parties have threatened to put forward a motion of no confidence in Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

