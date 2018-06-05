FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
June 5, 2018 / 2:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin says all sides have an interest in lifting sanctions on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia had overcome all hardship related to western sanctions as he spoke at a news conference in Vienna after talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Asked about European Union sanctions imposed on Russia, Putin said sanctions and protectionist measures are harmful to all sides involved and that all sides have an interest in lifting sanctions against Russia.

Speaking alongside Putin, Van der Bellen repeated Austria’s position that it will act in unison with the European Union in dealing with Russia. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Francois Murphy Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.