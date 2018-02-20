FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 20, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

SPI Group says Austrian court ruled it owns two vodka brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spirits International (SPI) said on Tuesday that an Austrian court had granted it the trademark rights to Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya vodka in Austria, only weeks after it was stripped of the Stolichnaya rights in the Netherlands.

“The Appellate Court of Linz ruled in favour of SPI Group, confirming their ownership of both trademarks in Austria,” SPI said in a statement.

SPI faces challenges over the Stolichnaya brand in markets including other European Union countries, the United States and Australia.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.