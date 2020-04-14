UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse glitch halts trading on Vienna, Frankfurt Exchanges

* Deutsche Boerse Xetra trading system suffers outage

* German exchange operator licenses trading software to rivals

* Deutsche Boerse working to fix problems with Xetra system (Adds details)

VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday said it was working to fix a technical glitch with its Xetra shares trading platform so that trading on the Frankfurt, Vienna, Budapest, and Prague stock exchanges could resume.

Deutsche Boerse, an exchange operator based outside of Frankfurt, Germany, licenses its trading to software to a number of regional exchanges in Europe.

An outage of the Xetra T7 system is also affecting exchanges in Vienna, Budapest, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Sofia, Malta and Prague, a spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said.

The spokesman said the outage was not due to a hacker attack.

The Vienna Stock Exchange said experts were working on the problem and gave no indication when trading might resume.