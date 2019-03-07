A1, T-Mobile, Hutchison Drei secure first Austrian 5G licences

VIENNA, March 7 (Reuters) - Austria has awarded licences to Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile, Telekom Austria’s A1 and Hutchison Drei in the country’s first 5G auction, raising 188 million euros ($213 million), telecoms regulator RTR said on Thursday.

Austria, a laggard in the European Union for fast broadband connections, is among the first countries in the bloc to auction 5G licences. Its first 5G auction is mainly aimed at speeding up data services in densely populated areas.

A1 had the biggest bid with 64.3 million euros, followed by T-Mobile with 56.9 million euros and Hutchison Drei with 51.9 million euros, RTR data showed. Smaller local operators also secured licences with bids of roughly 5 million euros or less.