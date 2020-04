April 1 (Reuters) - Online car market place Auto Trader said on Wednesday it would sell up to 46.5 million new shares, worth 5% of its share capital, to institutional investors to shore up its finances and liquidity position in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

“This equity raise will allow the Group to resume its existing capital return policy at the earliest prudent opportunity,” said the company. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)