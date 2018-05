May 24 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc reported a 15.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the AutoCAD software maker signed up more subscribers.

Net loss narrowed to $82.4 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $129.6 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $559.9 million from $485.7 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)