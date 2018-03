March 6 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc’s revenue rose 15.7 percent in the fourth quarter as the maker of AutoCAD software signed up more subscribers.

Autodesk on Tuesday reported a net loss of $173.5 million or 79 cents per share in the quarter ending Jan. 31, compared with $173.4 million or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $553.8 million from $478.8 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)