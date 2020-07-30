6th Circuit latest to weigh in on TCPA autodialer scope

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the latest federal appeals court to wade into the debate over what equipment constitutes an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court’s ruling and aligned with two other circuits, holding in its first decision squarely on the issue that devices that dial from a stored list of numbers qualify as an automatic telephone dialing system (ATDS) under the law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hLxJcM