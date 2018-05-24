Autogrill CEO rules out idea of breaking-up company

MILANO, May 24 (Reuters) - Italian travel retailer Autogrill does not plan to break up the company, Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato said after a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

Earlier this year the group, which manages bar and restaurants on motorways and airports, denied media reports it had contacted investment banks for a potential sale of its Italian operations.

Asked again about the idea of a potential break-up, Tondato told journalists after the meeting “it doesn’t seem an option”.

During the AGM, Chairman Gilberto Benetton said he did not like the idea of selling part of the group and would like to find opportunities for further development. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Agnieszka Flak)