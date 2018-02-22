FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018

Autogrill focused on developing Italian business - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARAVAGGIO, Italy Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian travel retailer Autogrill is focused on developing its business at home and sees positive prospects in 2018, CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said, repeating the group did not plan to sell its Italian operations.

Last week the group, which manages bar and restaurants on motorways and airports, denied media reports saying it had contacted investment banks for a potential sale of its Italian operations in the following months.

“We are totally optimistic and committed to developing the business in this country,” Tondato Da Rous said during the ceremony to inaugurate a new outlet on Italian motorway Brebemi. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini)

