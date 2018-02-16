FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 10:31 AM / in a day

Autogrill denies studying sale of its Italian assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Travel caterer Autogrill said on Friday it was not studying a sale of its Italian assets, denying a report by an Italian daily.

“The news is completely groundless,” Autogrill said in a statement.

Italian newspaper MF reported that the group had contacted investment banks for a potential sale of the its Italian business in the coming months, citing Carlyle, KKR and Blackstone among potential suitors.

After the denial, shares in the group trimmed gains to 1.6 percent and traded at 10.85 euros after rising as high as 11.08 euros earlier in the day. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

