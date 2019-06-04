UPDATE 1-Italy's Autogrill eyes sales, profitability growth to 2021

(Adds details)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill, which runs restaurants and bars at airports and motorways around the world, targets revenues of 5.3 billion euros ($6 billion) in 2021, up on average by 4.5-5 percent annually in the next three years.

The group said on Tuesday it would bet on airports and train stations to drive revenue, while further reducing its toll-road business after selling its Canadian motorway operations.

With a 2021 free cash flow expected to be five times that of 2018, Autogrill said it would have 1.5 billion euros to use for growth.

The group, which holds an investor day on Tuesday in Milan, said it would continue to expand in convenience stores.

Autogrill, which has so far preferred smaller acquisitions over big mergers, entered the sector when it bought Stellar Partners and Avila.

The group, controlled by the Benetton family, aims to lift its underlying core profit margin, a measure of profitability, to around 10 percent of revenue in 2021 from below 9 percent last year.

Revenue is expected to reach 5 billion euros at the end of this year, from 4.7 billion in 2018, driven by North America and the International channel, which includes Northern Europe and Asia.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is seen at between 450 million and 470 million euros this year.