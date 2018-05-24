Autogrill open to partnerships as domestic business improves- chairman

MILANO, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill is open to assess possible partnerships including for its improving domestic business, Chairman Gilberto Benetton told a shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Earlier this year the group, which manages bar and restaurants on motorways and airports, denied media reports saying it had contacted investment banks for a potential sale of its Italian operations.

“Everybody knows Italy had a poor performance, but selling is a word we don’t like, we would like to find opportunities for further development, this is true for Italy but also for the United States and for Europe,” Benetton said.

“We’ve done many investments in Italy, things are going a bit better,” he added.