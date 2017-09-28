Autogrill ‍approves preliminary plan for corporate reorganisation ​

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill approved a preliminary plan for a corporate reorganisation that would make it easier to develop alliances and joint ventures, the motorway and airport caterer said on Thursday.

The group controlled by the Benetton family said the reorganisation would separate its Food&Beverage Italian activities from the listed parent company and move them down in the company structure.

Shares in Autogrill extended gains and were up 2.2 percent after the news. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)