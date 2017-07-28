Autogrill's H1 revenue up 4.3 pct lifted by its airport business

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian travel caterer Autogrill said on Friday its revenue was up 4.3 percent at current exchange rates in the first half of the year thanks to good sales at the group's airport restaurants and bars.

Autogrill posted a revenue of 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in the first six months of 2017. Sales were up 2.8 percent at constant exchange rates.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 144 million euros in the period, down from 154 million euros in the same period last year, which included capital gains from sale of assets.

The group said the results it expects for 2017 confirmed the 2016-2019 guidance it issued in March. ($1 = 0.8542 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)