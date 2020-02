MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill said on Thursday it expected 2019 core profits to come in between 458 million and 463 million euros, in line with a previous guidance indicated last June.

The group, which runs restaurants and cafes in some of the busiest airports of the world, said sales rose 6.4% at current exchange rates last year. They were up 3.1% on a like-for-like basis and reached 5 billion euros.