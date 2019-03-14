Autogrill eyes bolt-on acquisitions after 2018 EBITDA stagnates

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - Autogrill will pursue bolt-on acquisitions in strategic markets this year as it works to hit targets set under a business plan to 2019, the Italian caterer’s head said on Thursday.

The group, controlled by the Benetton family, posted underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) virtually flat year-on-year at 417 million euros for 2018.

The EBITDA margin, a key indicator of profitability, came in at 8.9 percent.