Italian caterer Autogrill reports 3.1% rise in 8-mth sales

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian travel caterer Autogrill said on Thursday that its sales between January and August rose 3.1% on a like-for-like basis to 3.19 billion euros ($3.49 billion) thanks to a good performance in North America.

The group, which is controlled by the Benetton family, said revenue at its food outlets in airports around the world rose 5.1% on a like-for-like basis while the ones along motorways were almost flat.