UPDATE 1-Airbag maker Autoliv sees April sales tumble as pandemic hits

* Says April sales down 89% in Europe, 96% in Americas

* Cautions slow and volatile restart creating challenges

* Says cutting spending further

* New 6 billion SEK lending facility secured (Adds background, detail)

STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Autoliv , the world’s largest airbag maker, said on Friday it was facing “unprecedented” challenges in the second quarter as North American and European markets ground to a halt in April due to the pandemic.

The car industry has been thrown into a deep crisis as widespread lockdowns of many key markets due to the novel coronavirus hit production and demand relentlessly.

“With our largest markets Americas and Europe virtually standing still in April, the challenges we are managing in the second quarter are unprecedented,” Autoliv CEO Mikael Bratt said in a statement.

In Europe, Autoliv’s sales in April declined by 89% compared to a year earlier, while sales tumbled 96% in the Americas region. In China, sales edged 3% higher.

The company said the recent resumption of car production across North America and Europe was a positive development, but cautioned the industry was still facing significant headwinds.

“The ramp-up has started on a very low level and is characterized by strong fluctuations in customer demand,” Autoliv said.

Autoliv said it had continued to slash costs to weather the crisis and had moved to further strengthen its liquidity by securing a lending facility of around 6 billion crowns ($632 million) with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation.