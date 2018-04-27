Autoliv Q1 operating profit just below forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Autoliv , the world’s largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, reported quarterly operating earnings just below market expectations on Friday and said it would not deliver financial guidance for the group ahead of its impending split.

Autoliv said its quarterly operating profit rose to $225 million from $218 million in the year-ago quarter, lagging a mean forecast for $230 million in a Reuters analyst poll.

While it did not guide for sales growth and margins for the group, it said it maintained its outlook for its two arms - Passive Safety and Electronics - which are due to become separately listed companies later this year. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard)