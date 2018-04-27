FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 27, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Autoliv Q1 operating profit just below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Autoliv , the world’s largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, reported quarterly operating earnings just below market expectations on Friday and said it would not deliver financial guidance for the group ahead of its impending split.

Autoliv said its quarterly operating profit rose to $225 million from $218 million in the year-ago quarter, lagging a mean forecast for $230 million in a Reuters analyst poll.

While it did not guide for sales growth and margins for the group, it said it maintained its outlook for its two arms - Passive Safety and Electronics - which are due to become separately listed companies later this year. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.