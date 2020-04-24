Autoliv Q1 profit beats forecast as China exits lockdowns

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Autoliv , the world’s largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, reported a much smaller than expected fall in the quarterly earnings on Friday and said it was seeing a recovery in demand and production in China.

First-quarter adjusted operating earnings at Autoliv tumbled to $134 million from a year-ago $173 million, coming up well ahead of a consensus forecast of $72 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.