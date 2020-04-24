Company News
April 24, 2020 / 10:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Autoliv Q1 profit beats forecast as China exits lockdowns

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Autoliv , the world’s largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, reported a much smaller than expected fall in the quarterly earnings on Friday and said it was seeing a recovery in demand and production in China.

First-quarter adjusted operating earnings at Autoliv tumbled to $134 million from a year-ago $173 million, coming up well ahead of a consensus forecast of $72 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below