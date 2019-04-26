Autoliv Q1 profit lags forecast, 2019 guidance above consensus

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Autoliv , the world’s largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, on Friday reported a first-quarter operating profit below market expectations but forecast 2019 organic sales growth and margins above analysts’ consensus.

The company, which competes with Joyson Safety Systems and ZF TRW, reported a quarterly operating profit of $173 million, down from 243 million a year earlier and lagging a $212 million forecast in a poll of analysts.

Autoliv forecast full-year organic growth of 5 percent and an adjusted operating margin of 10.5 percent, above the mean analysts forecast for 4.2 percent and 10.3 percent respectively. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)