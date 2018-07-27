FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 10:21 AM / in 4 hours

Autoliv Q2 profit tops forecast, 2018 growth outlook lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Autoliv , the world’s largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, reported second-quarter operating earnings above market forecasts on Friday but forecast lower than expected organic sales growth for 2018.

In its maiden report since spinning off its electronics business Veoneer , Autoliv said its operating profit rose to $229 million from $220 million a year ago, beating the $206 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Stockholm-based Autoliv, which rivals Joyson Safety Systems and ZF TRW, forecast 2018 like-for-like sales growth of around 8 percent compared with a 9.5 percent mean poll forecast.

Autoliv shares were down 1.6 percent at 1014 GMT. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

