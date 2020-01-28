Autoliv sees 2020 sales upturn as Q4 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Autoliv, the world’s largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, on Tuesday forecast an upturn in like-for-like sales growth in 2020 as it reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat market expectations.

The automotive supplier, whose stock is listed in both the United States and Sweden, said it expected organic sales to grow 3-4% this year with its adjusted operating margin reaching at least 9.5%, up from 9.1% in full year 2019.

Fourth-quarter adjusted operating earnings at Autoliv rose to $242 million from a year-ago $240 million to come in above the $230 million seen by analysts according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)