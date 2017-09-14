FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autoliv eyes split of business into two listed companies
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 5:29 AM / a month ago

Autoliv eyes split of business into two listed companies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Autoliv , the world’s largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, said on Thursday it would carry out a strategic review aimed at splitting its business into two separate companies.

The Swedish auto safety gear maker said it intended to create two publicly traded companies, one focused on passive safety - equipment such as airbag systems - and one focused on electronics.

“Over the last decade our Electronics business has grown and matured next to our world leading Passive Safety business and today we have two distinct, successful businesses, each with its own unique business drivers,” Chief Executive Jan Carlson said in a statement ahead of Autoliv’s capital markets day in Frankfurt.

“We believe it’s time to let them both individually maximize their potential.”

Autoliv said there was no guarantee the review would result in any transaction, such a separation or listing of the businesses, but estimated any separation process was likely to take around one year. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.